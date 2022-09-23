School bus stops on Cuesta Grade after smoke seen

A San Luis Coastal Unified School District school bus had to make an emergency stop on its way up the Cuesta Grade on Friday.

It happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Coastal Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Ryan Pinkerton says the bus driver noticed smoke coming from the vehicle and pulled over.

According to first responders at the scene, Fish and Wildlife personnel were the first to arrive and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

The bus was carrying a group of students from San Luis Obispo High School to Atascadero High for the junior varsity football game. They were evacuated and safely transferred to another bus.