School closures announced in Santa Barbara County due to incoming storm

School districts in Santa Barbara County are canceling classes on Monday, Feb. 5 due to severe weather in the forecast.

A strong storm system is expected to move into the area later Saturday with the heaviest rain expected Sunday through Monday.

As a precaution, the following districts announced their schools will be closed on Monday:



Santa Barbara Unified

Lompoc Unified

Santa Maria-Bonita

Orcutt Union

Guadalupe Union

Santa Maria Joint Union High School

Buellton Union

Hope Elementary

Cold Spring

School district officials say Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown recommended that all schools in the county be closed on Monday as a precaution.

If you do not see your school district listed above and did not receive a parent notification about a closure, contact your child's school directly.

As of Friday afternoon, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education said there were no planned school closures in SLO County.

Santa Barbara County residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at ReadySBC.org.

San Luis Obispo County residents can sign up for alerts at ReadySLO.org.

For the latest weather forecast, visit KSBY's Microclimate Weather page.