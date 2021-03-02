School districts to welcome back more students as SLO County moves into less restrictive tier

Three school districts in San Luis Obispo County announced Tuesday that they will be welcoming more students for in-person learning.

The announcements come as San Luis Obispo County health officials announced the move into the less restrictive red tier on Tuesday.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District announced that all students in grades 7-12 who opted for in-person instruction will return to campus in the next coming weeks.

Here is a break down of when students will begin in-person learning at PRJUSD:



6th-grade orientation on March 4

7th and 8th-grade orientation on March 8

9th-grade orientation on March 9

10th-grade orientation on March 11

11th-grade orientation on March 11

12th-grade on March 12

You can find more information on PRJUSD in-person learning by clicking here.

Lucia Mar Unified School District also made the announcement to move 7-12 grade students back to in-person learning. School officials say this will happen within one week of the county being in the red tier for five consecutive days, which as of now is March 15. The district will be working under the AM/PM hybrid model.

Templeton Unified School District began in-person learning for 6th-grade students on Tuesday. Prior to the red tier announcement. With SLO County now moving into the red tier, Templeton district officials say Templeton Middle School and Templeton High School will open for hybrid learning on March 15.

San Luis Coastal Unified School District announced that their secondary schools will be opening for in-person learning on March 15.

*This story has been updated to reflect the start date for Lucia Mar secondary schools as March 15, not March 8.