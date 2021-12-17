School officials: No identified threats to local schools related to TikTok challenge

Central Coast school officials are responding to reports of a new TikTok challenge that encourages students to threaten gun violence against schools on Friday.

San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools James Brescia said Thursday that local officials had not identified any posts related to San Luis Obispo County Schools.

"All school districts in San Luis Obispo County coordinate with local and county law enforcement and take threats very seriously," Brescia said in a statement. "All agencies prioritize school safety, and law enforcement investigates all threats. School districts, charter schools, private schools, and parochial schools maintain regular communications with law enforcement and practice emergency protocols for these situations. All school administrators know about the current social media postings and are extra vigilant about informing local law enforcement of any concerns."

He said anyone with information about a threat should contact law enforcement and avoid reposting social media threats.

The Lompoc Unified School District sent a letter to families on Thursday saying there were no specific threats against Lompoc schools but that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Lompoc Police Department would be increasing their presence at school sites on Friday, Dec. 17.

School officials are encouraging parents to talk to their children about safety and proper use of social media.