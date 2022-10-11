Schools in Santa Maria-Bonita District share Hispanic culture through lessons, dances and music

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, schools in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District are sharing Hispanic culture with students through classroom lessons, dances and rap music.

A team of entertainers, "School Yard Rap" who use music and multimedia videos to highlight Latino contributions and achievements visited Arellanes Elementary School on Monday, October 10 to share the history of Hispanic culture and community through music.

The group also encourages students to celebrate their culture and identity.

Griot B is the primary rapper. He shared history and information about the Hispanic culture and community through music that speaks to today's youth.

"The beautiful thing about the goal of what we're doing is to uplift everybody's narrative, to have opportunities for students to celebrate themselves," Griot B told KSBY.

School Yard Rap’s live performance provides hip-hop music aligned with visuals to entertain and inform students about their history, social-emotional health and the experiences of many other minority populations.

School Yard Rap will also visit other schools in the district in the coming days.