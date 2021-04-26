Scout Coffee Co. opening third San Luis Obispo location

A locally-owned coffee shop will soon have another San Luis Obispo location.

Cal Poly says Scout Coffee Co. will begin serving coffee, pastries and other menu items starting this fall in the yakʔitʸutʸu neighborhood next to the welcome center on campus.

“We are so excited to have this opportunity to be a part of the campus experience,” said Scout Coffee Co. Owner Sara Peterson in a press release. “We feel honored to represent the family run, local businesses of SLO and to bring that bit of hometown feel directly outside the door of so many students.”

It’s the coffee company’s third San Luis Obispo location.

The Cal Poly Corporation is reportedly funding the buildout of the space.

