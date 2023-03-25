Sea creatures resembling jellyfish are washing ashore on the Central Coast

Sea creatures, which resemble a type of jellyfish, are washing ashore up and down the Central Coast

Velella velella, also known as By-the-Wind Sailors, are being spotted all along the Central Coast in places like Pismo Beach and Morro Bay.

According to a Facebook post by California State Parks, storms and strong winds can cause large numbers of the creatures to be blown onshore.

Tim Merritte of Grover Beach says he came across them this week while visiting Pismo Beach.

“And they have a sail on the top and they are the most incredible blue color, like a Persian blue especially right when they wash in,” Merritte said.

Orcutt resident Nan Lippitt says she has never seen so many being washed onto the beach before.

“It was really exciting as there were literally thousands of the Velella velella and the day before then there was some on the beach but not to the same extent as yesterday,” Lippitt said.

California State Parks says that By-the-Wind sailors are not a threat to humans; however, they could cause some irritation.

