Search and rescue crews on scene after person falls from horse in Montaña De Oro

A search and rescue operation is underway at Montaña De Oro Saturday after a person reportedly fell from a horse, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo (SLO).

Agency officials posted about the medical rescue on X just before noon.

Authorities say the single patient was in stable condition and was walked down the hill after the fall.

Crews reportedly worked with a California Highway Patrol helicopter unit to locate the horse.

At around 12:15 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO posted that the San Luis Obispo County Horse Emergency Evacuation Team was on scene working with Urban Search and Rescue crews to assess the viability of the horse and determine an extraction plan.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.