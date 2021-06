People may see rescue crews both on the ground and in the air near Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo Tuesday.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., multiple agencies will be taking part in the Urban Search and Rescue training drill.

Helicopter rescuer inserts and simulated rescues will be taking place.

Agencies involved include the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, CAL FIRE, CHP’s H70, San Luis Ambulance and members of the county’s Urban Search and Rescue team.