Search for 5-year-old boy is underway again today

The search for the missing 5-year-old boy, Kyle Doan, who was swept away just before 8 a.m. on Monday morning continues Wednesday.

Seven local US&R team members are assisting the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office search and rescue dive team with the search according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Aerial search is also being conducted by the California Highway Patrol of San Luis Obispo.

