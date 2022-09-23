Search for assault suspect underway in Goleta

People are asked to avoid a Goleta marketplace due to police activity Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are in the area of Home Depot searching for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect.

The sheriff’s office has not provided additional details on the assault, including when it happened or the extent of any injuries.

The Camino Real Marketplace is located at 7004 Market Place Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.