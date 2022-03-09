Search for felony suspect in San Luis Obispo ends with no arrest

California Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop in San Luis Obispo leading to a search of a felony suspect.

CHP officials say at around 2:40 p.m. an officer stopped a man riding his bicycle heading northbound on Highway 101 near the Madonna Road off-ramp.

During the traffic stop, the officer identified the male which revealed he had a felony no-bail warrant out for his arrest. The man then fled on foot.

CHP says the man ran towards the creekbed and into the nearby foliage heading eastbound.

Multiple units including the San Luis Obispo Police Department assisted with the search.

As of 4:10 p.m. CHP said they have called off their search and the man was not found.