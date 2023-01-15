Search for Kyle Doan remains suspended due to weather conditions

The search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel, remains on hold Sunday due to the weather.

"Water levels and conditions in the San Marcos Creek and Salinas River along with today's rainfall are making it unsuitable for search operations at this time," the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Sheriff's officials said search crews are constantly monitoring the weather and water conditions and a decision on when the search can be resumed safely will be made on a day-to-day basis.

The search for Kyle began last Monday morning. He and his mom were on their way to Lillian Larsen Elementary School when their vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters at the San Marcos Creek east crossing.

Bystanders using a rope were reportedly able to help his mother to safety but they were unable to reach Kyle.

On Friday, Sheriff's Office search crews focused on the area where San Marcos Creek empties into the Salinas River.

Items from the family's car have reportedly been found as far out as the Salinas River. The Sheriff's Office says Kyle could potentially be anywhere from there to the Monterey Bay.