Search for robbery suspect prompts brief school lockdown in Orcutt

Joe Nightingale Elementary School in Orcutt was briefly locked down on Monday during the search for a man wanted on suspicion of robbery.

The robbery was reported at the Far Western Liquor Store on Orcutt Road just after 3:45 p.m. on September 13.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, identified as Manuel Gauna, 36, was last seen entering the school's campus, so sheriff's deputies requested the school lock down the students that remained on campus for their safety.

Sheriff's officials say deputies located Gauna in the area of Glenwood Drive and Lancaster Drive within about 10 minutes and took him into custody.

He was reportedly found to be in possession of a screwdriver that was brandished during the robbery as well as items stolen from the liquor store.

Gauna was arrested on suspicion of robbery and an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.