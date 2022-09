Authorities are searching the area off the southbound Highway 101 exit at Los Berros Rd. for a suspect involved in a pursuit.

The pursuit started Thursday afternoon on Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver was in a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit came to an end at the Los Berros Rd. offramp where CHP says the driver got out of the vehicle and ran off.

Two passengers were detained.

A helicopter has been called in to help with the search.