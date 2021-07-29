Watch
Search for suspect in Santa Maria shooting underway

KSBY
Posted at 7:58 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 23:06:11-04

Santa Maria Police officers are responding to reports of a shooting Wednesday night.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the 800 block of S. Western Ave.

The street from W. Morrison Road and Knudsen Way is blocked off as police are on scene investigating.

The public is asked to stay away from the area while the scene remains active.

A search for the suspect or suspects in the shooting is underway.

It is unknown at this time if there are any victims in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

