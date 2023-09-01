Search for suspects in two separate home burglaries underway in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Police responded to reports of a residential burglary Thursday morning.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Silverwood Way. Police say the owner of the home received notification from his surveillance cameras that three unknown subjects had entered his residence.

Officers arrived and with assistance from the Atascadero Police Department K9, they searched the home.

Officers say the suspects had fled the scene before they arrived and they are still searching for them.

Paso Robles police say that on Monday, they responded to a similar incident where three suspects entered a home and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.

The Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).