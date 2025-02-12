Watch Now
Search underway for woman who robbed a bank in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police are looking for a woman they say robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon and then took off on a bike.

Police say it happened at 1:06 p.m. on the 900 block of Carpinteria Street.

The robber allegedly told the teller she was armed with a gun but police say a weapon was never seen.

She then took off on a bike with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber is described as a white woman in her mid-to-late 20's with long light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and black leggings.

You are asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2376 if you have any information.

