Search underway for missing child after car swept away in Paso Robles area

UPDATE (12:28 p.m.) - CAL FIRE says the area the car was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside and while a woman was pulled to safety, the child was not able to be rescued.

CAL Fire says the area was extremely difficult to access due to downed trees and the area being washed.

CHP’s H-70 helicopter was called in to help around 10:30 or 11 a.m. but officials say their visibility was hampered by the weather and lots of debris in the water.

Another six engines, a hand crew from Nacimiento and USAR team were also assisting.

It was not immediately known whether the car had been located by the child had not been found as of 12:28 p.m. Rescuers said they were not able to go in the water Monday afternoon due to the weather.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: A search is underway for a child missing in the Paso Robles area after a car was swept away by floodwaters Monday morning.

The call reportedly came in shortly after 7:45 a.m. at the San Marcos East crossing.

San Luis Obispo County says it is now a search and recovery operation for the 5-year-old. They say the parents were able to get out but the child is still missing.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office dive team has been sent to assist CAL FIRE with the search.

