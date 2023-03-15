Search underway for missing man in Santa Maria water catchment basin

A search is underway in a water catchment basin in Santa Maria for a man reported missing.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says they were called to assist with the rescue around 12:03 a.m. Wednesday after reports that a male entered the water and did not come back out.

A rescue boat and utility vehicle searched the surface of the water and embankment in the early-morning hours around N. Blosser and Canal Street.

Fire officials say they found an article of clothing belonging to the man, adding that Santa Maria police are lead on the investigation.

Due to Tuesday’s storm, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department already had a water rescue team pre-positioned.