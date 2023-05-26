Search underway for person seen with gun near Santa Maria Riverbed

A search is underway on the north end of Santa Maria for a person who was reportedly seen with a gun.

The California Highway Patrol says the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office was conducting patrols in the riverbed Friday when deputies came upon someone who they thought had a handgun.

The person reportedly ran off, prompting a search.

Law enforcement was on scene in the area as of 12 p.m. No road closures were in place.

Sheriff's officials are asking people to stay away from the river area near Seaward Drive and North Magellan Drive.

A K9 team and air support are assisting with the search.