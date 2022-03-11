Search underway for wanted felon in Cayucos

The search for a wanted man led authorities to Cayucos Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that Michael Fordyce was in the area of the 600 block of South Ocean Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says he’s wanted for violating his probation and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies responded and say his car was found with a gun inside and despite using a helicopter, K9 and deputies, they were unable to find the suspect.

Authorities remained in the area late Friday morning continuing the search.

Back on Jan. 19, Fordyce was shot in the face during an incident in rural Paso Robles.

The sheriff’s office said he was trespassing when he got into an argument with someone who lived on the property.

That person fired a gun and ended up hitting Fordyce in the face.

Authorities say Fordyce, who was 37 at the time and from Paso Robles, was taken to the hospital and had non-life-threatening injuries.

They added that he was not arrested but was being uncooperative with investigators.

Initial reports were that the shooting was done in self defense.