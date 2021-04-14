Search warrant served again at Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores

For the second time in less than a month, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Ruben Flores’ Arroyo Grande home.

At 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, search and arrest warrants were served at the corner home on White Court. Neighbors could see the caravan of law enforcement vehicles.

“I just thought, ‘here we go again,’ but it looked very serious because of all the sheriffs,” said neighbor Sarah Araya. “I mean, I counted 14 and then a forensic van.”

Flores, 80, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of accessory to murder with bail set at $250,000.

The sheriff’s office set up a couple of tents behind the home where KSBY captured orange buckets being dumped out. A sifting device was also brought into the backyard and Sheriff Ian Parkinson said ground penetrating radar was also being used.

“I heard what I thought was concrete being cut and then a lot of banging because they took down, dismantled the deck on the side of the house where they had been searching last time,” Araya said.

We learned during Tuesday’s press conference that evidence was found when search warrants were served at Flores’ home in February and March.

Sheriff Parkinson said he couldn’t release what was found because the search warrants are sealed.

Tuesday’s search warrant has garnered a lot of attention right outside the home.

“Since this is a quiet neighborhood, this is definitely a lot more traffic than the neighborhood sees,” said neighbor Eva Kessler.

“Just people that are curious and that don't live nearby, coming up to just kind of walk by,” added another neighbor, Shannon Kessler.

While the Sheriff said Kristin’s remains have not yet been recovered, the community is hopeful that will be next.

“I just want it to be done and resolved and I just want peace for that family,” Araya said.

Sheriff Parkinson said that law enforcement will most likely be at the home of Flores the rest of Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

