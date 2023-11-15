Search warrants served at home, office of San Luis Obispo County employee

A San Luis Obispo County employee is on leave after search warrants were served at their home and office Tuesday, a county spokesperson confirmed.

The county says the warrants were served by investigators with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office “following an internal County-initiated investigation focused on the potential misuse of County funds for personal purchases.”

The press release states the internal investigation yielded evidence that was given to law enforcement prior to the search warrants being served.

The County is not naming the employee at this time, citing “confidentiality restraints of on-going internal and external criminal investigations. Those investigations will assess the extent of any criminal wrongdoing and appropriate personnel actions.”

The County states it will “fully cooperate” with the investigation but is not releasing any additional information at this time.