Seasonal flights from Santa Barbara to Chicago set to begin in May

Seasonal flights to Chicago will begin taking off from the Santa Barbara Airport this May.

Starting May 8, American Airlines will offer flights to the Windy City on Saturdays and Sundays.

There is no set date as to when the flights will stop, but depending on demand, airport officials say the seasonal service will likely last until September.

Flights will take place on a 126-seat Airbus 319 and can be booked now on American Airlines’ website.

Flights to Las Vegas, Denver and Oakland from the Santa Barbara Airport on Southwest will begin April 12.

