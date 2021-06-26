Seaweed Dispensary opens region's first on-site cannabis consumption lounge in Lompoc

Customers at a Lompoc cannabis dispensary can now smoke the weed they just bought without having to leave the store.

Seaweed Dispensary, located off Highway 1, opened the region's first on-site cannabis consumption lounge this week.

The lounge allows customers to try and smoke cannabis on-site after they buy it.

This is a first for the Central Coast and other cities like Grover Beach are working to allow the same.

You can't bring any outside marijuana in, but if you buy it inside, you can consume it in the lounge.

"I think it's overwhelmingly positive the community has been waiting for it. I think this will actually bring people to Lompoc for cannabis not only to come to the lounge, but because its so unique," Todd Mitchell, owner of Seaweed Dispensary, said.

Seaweed's lounge is open 5 p.m. to 7-45 on weekdays and 10 am to 8 pm on the weekends.

It's located on 1101 East Ocean Avenue in Lompoc.