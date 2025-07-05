Second-alarm fire breaks out at Templeton Feed & Grain

Multiple agencies are working into the early-morning hours Saturday to put out a fire at Templeton Feed and Grain.

The call for the second-alarm fire came in just after 11 p.m. Friday at the business located on the 400 block of S. Main Street. A CAL FIRE spokesperson described the fire as “well-involved” and said part of the structure may have collapsed.

By 12:25 a.m., flames had spread to nearby vegetation. The spokesperson described the spread as spot fires behind the building. Crews were working to protect nearby structures.

The cause is under investigation and there have been no reports of any injuries. People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Crews from CAL FIRE, San Luis Obispo County Fire, Atascadero Fire, Paso Robles Fire, San Miguel Fire, and San Luis Obispo City Fire are assisting Templeton Fire as part of an automatic aid agreement.

According to the company's Facebook page, the business manufactures and sells a variety of animal feed at wholesale prices and has been family-owned and operated since 1946.

Prior to the fire, the business was scheduled to be closed July 4 and 5.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.