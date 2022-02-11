Second in a series of murals outside the SLO Art Museum being painted

The second in a series of outdoor murals at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art is being painted.

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art selects emerging artists with diverse backgrounds from across the country.

For this mural, they chose Erin Leann Mitchell.

Mitchell graduated from Columbia College in 2016 with a Master's in Art Education. She works in a variety of mediums including textile design. Her work has even been featured on the television show, Empire.

"We're thrilled and we're really passionate about bringing artists from outside the area as well as supporting local artists so its exciting for us to be working with her and to be sharing her vision with our community," said Emma Saperstein, SLO Art Museum's curator and director of education.

Mitchell says her inspiration for this mural is the legendary warrior princess "calafia".

This is Mitchell's third large scale mural project.

The mural will be complete on February 24th.