Second suspect arrested in rash of car burglaries in SLO, Avila Beach

The second suspect wanted in connection to a series of vehicle burglaries in San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach was arrested last week, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

In August, a total of 23 car burglaries occurred in the Bob Jones Trailhead parking lot in Avila Beach and the Reservoir Canyon Trailhead parking lot in San Luis Obispo. Several car owners came back to their vehicles to find broken windows and personal items stolen, officials said.

The sheriff’s office was able to identify one of the suspects as Andre Stoner of Paso Robles. The district attorney’s office has filed charges against the 37-year-old.

A second suspect, Joy Thompson, 28, was arrested last week for multiple charges including identity theft and burglary.