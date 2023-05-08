Second victim in Lompoc shooting dies of injuries

A second person involved in a shooting last month in Lompoc has died, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Early in the morning on Sunday, April 30, police were called to the 1600 block of W. Pine Ave. for a reported domestic violence incident.

Police say officers arrived to find one person dead and a second with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the police department, the second victim died of his injuries on Tuesday, May 2.

The two people who were killed have been identified as Cassandra Butler, 59, and Tyree McPherson, 29.

Police say the suspect, who was arrested on April 30 and has since been identified as Zavian Chappell, 60, was booked on a second count of homicide following McPherson's death.

Police say this case remains under investigation and they are asking anyone with further information to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.