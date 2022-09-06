Section of Balboa Rd. in Atascadero will be closed Thursday, Friday

A section of Balboa Rd. in Atascadero will be closed to traffic for two days, city officials announced Tuesday.

The closure will shut down Balboa Rd. between San Fernando Rd. and Santa Ana Rd. on Thursday and Friday, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., while crews pave the road.

Residents of the section of Balboa Rd. will be able to get to their homes but might experience delays, city officials say.

Neighbors who live near the road will need to use alternate roads to get home.

The City of Atascadero shared a detour map that nearby residents can use during the road closures on Thursday and Friday.

The project is funded by the 2014 F-14 Sales Tax Increase, which was approved by voters to raise city taxes by a half percent for 12 years to fund road maintenance projects.