A section of Del Rio Rd. in Atascadero will close Friday morning while crews are at work paving the area.

The closure will last from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., city officials say, and will block westbound traffic along the road between El Camino Real and Hwy 101.

City of Atascadero

Officials say residents can use either San Ramon Rd. or San Anselmo Rd. as a detour while crews are at work.