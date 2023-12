Halcyon Road just north of Highway 1 in Arroyo Grande was closed on Saturday after a portion of the roadway collapsed.

Photos posted by the California Highway Patrol on X showed two sections of roadway that had washed out.

California Highway Patrol Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande

The roadway washout was reported at about 6:50 a.m. on Saturday.

It's unknown how long the road will be closed.