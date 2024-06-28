Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Section of Highway 154 remains closed due to pavement cracking

154.png
KSBY
A project to retrofit the La Colina and Primavera Undercrossing Bridges on State Route 154 in Santa Barbara will continue with overnight closures this month for deck overlay and pavement work.
154.png
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jun 27, 2024

Highway 154 remains closed in both directions from San Antonio Creek Road to Painted Cave Road, Caltrans announced Thursday.

There is also a soft closure at Highway 192 and at the Highway 154/ Highway 246 Roundabout in Santa Ynez allowing access to local businesses.

Caltrans said the closure is due to roadway cracking extending across all lanes of traffic.

A drilling operation to insert 40-foot dowels into the highway is happening 24 hours a day. Caltrans workers are expected to begin inserting horizontal dowels underneath the highway this weekend. Sub-surface monitors will also be used to observe road movement.

The Department of Transportation says that the section of Highway 154 will not re-open until Caltrans determines the pavement's conditions and safety.

In the meantime, drivers can use Highway 101 and Highway 246.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg