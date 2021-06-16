Section of Quintana Rd. in Morro Bay closed due to wastewater pipeline project

The City of Morro Bay has fully closed another section of Quintana Rd. due to the Water Reclamation Facility Pipelines project.

According to city officials, the contractor on the project has found the trench between 420 Quintana Rd. and Kennedy Way to be unstable and therefore unsafe for vehicles to travel along that section of the road.

Officials say the road closure was not planned. Up until now, one lane of the road had been open while construction crews were digging and working in the other lane.

The city says the closure will be in place for up to two weeks.

Businesses along that section of the road, which includes the shopping center where AutoZone, Flavor Factory, Dollar Tree, FitnessWorks and other shops are located, will still be accessible via Main Street or Kennedy Way.

A section of Quintana Rd. from La Loma Ave. to just west of South Bay Blvd. is also fully closed because of the project.

The city is constructing a new wastewater treatment plant at the end of South Bay Blvd. on the north side of Highway 1. Crews are laying four pipelines from South Bay Blvd., along Quintana Rd., to Main St. and Atascadero Rd.

