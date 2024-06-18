Seeing smoke in San Luis Obispo? This may be why

If you see smoke in parts of San Luis Obispo Tuesday, it may be from a planned burn.

The cultural burn is taking place at the Johnson Ranch Open Space located west of Highway 101 on Ontario Road.

Fifteen acres are set to be burned.

The SLO County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is working with CAL FIRE/the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the City of San Luis Obispo, and yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe of SLO Region and County for the burn.

“This burn also combines training for fire agencies, Tribe members, and other state agencies to provide an opportunity to learn about cultural fires and how to better support these traditional, effective and efficient practices,” according to a press release from the APCD. “Indigenous Tribes of California have had a relationship with fire for over 10,000 years and recognize its role and responsibility to support life on the land. These cultural burns are controlled, often smaller burns, that are led by Indigenous fire practitioners for the purpose of revitalizing plants, reducing wildfire risk, enhancing habitat, and broadly maintaining Indigenous lifeways and native ecosystems.”

According to the ACPD, cultural burns are similar to prescribed burns to help minimize the risk of fire hazards and wildfires “that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community.”

APCD advises anyone with respiratory conditions or who are susceptible to the health impacts of smoke to take the necessary precautions should they smell smoke.

