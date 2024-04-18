Seeking all artists! Santa Maria city leaders call on creative types to transform pedestrian bridge

There is a unique opportunity for local artists to leave their mark on the heart of downtown Santa Maria.

The City of Santa Maria Recreation Parks and Recreation Department is launching the Pedestrian Overpass Artistic Design Project.

City leaders say they hope this project will help transform the pedestrian overpass linking Town Center East with Town Center West into a vibrant symbol of community pride and creativity.

Artists are asked to submit proposals that capture the essence of Santa Maria's rich culture and downtown spirit.

Those proposals are due by May 31st. Selected artists will be eligible for a stipend to further develop their designs, with the potential for their work to become a landmark feature of Santa Maria's landscape.

"While the pedestrian overpass serves as a functional bridge between two bustling centers of activity, we envision it as so much more — a canvas for artistic expression that reflects the community," Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said.

For submission guidelines and more information about the Pedestrian Overpass Artistic Design Project, click here.