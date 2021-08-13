See's Candy opens permanent store in Pismo Beach

People in the Five Cities area can now get their See’s Candy fix a little closer to home.

The store offering chocolate gifts and candy treats held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning for a permanent location in the Pismo Coast Shopping Plaza at 503 A Five Cities Drive next to Starbucks.

See’s has had some pop-up shops in Pismo Beach in the past, but has now decided to make the store permanent.

"The last couple holiday seasons have been just through the roof and even 2020, so we knew that really proved a lot that customers are going to come through here,” said See’s Candy President and CEO Pat Egan. “We also know there are a lot of locals who will come through and this is going to be their favorite stop and there's a whole lot of people who come through from the Central Valley from other parts of California. We know they're going to be thrilled to get their See's on their vacation.”

Five people are currently employed at the new shop and See's is looking to hire about 10 more people over the coming months to help during the holiday season.

The company also has locations in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

See’s was founded in 1921 and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.