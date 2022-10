The semi-annual Cayucos Antique Street Faire is coming back on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair is hosted twice a year, once in the fall and once in the spring, along Ocean Avenue in Cayucos-by-the-Sea.

The event features rows of vendors which people can walk through to shop for antiques, collectibles, and vintage items.

Admission and parking are free for the event.

Masks will not be required to attend the event, but individual vendors may request them in their booths.