Semi-truck catches fire along Hwy 101 in Buellton

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a semi-truck fire in Buellton Friday morning.

Reports of the fire came in at about 3:57 a.m. along northbound Highway 101, half a mile north of Highway 154.

Fire officials say when they arrived the fire was in the rear trailer of the OnTrac package delivery truck.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from reaching any packages inside.

The number two lane of Highway 101 was temporarily closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Fire officials are not reporting any injuries. The cause is under investigation.