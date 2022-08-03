Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Semi-truck collides into freeway ramp, splits in two, fire dept. says

sb crash 3.jpg
Scott Safechuck
The Santa Barbara Fire Department responded to a solo semi truck crash on Hope Ave. Wednesday morning. The crash blocked northbound Hwy 101.
sb crash 3.jpg
Posted at 11:23 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 14:23:23-04

The Santa Barbara Fire Department responded to a solo semi-truck crash that blocked northbound Hwy 101 early Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the semi-truck crashed at about 7:12 a.m.

CHP says it appears that the truck was coming off the freeway and collided into the freeway's off ramp wall at Hope Ave.

Santa Barbara Fire says the truck split in two and there was debris across all lanes, with extensive damage to the freeway wall.

SBFD says one person was taken to the hospital.

The fire department, CHP and a public works sweeper stayed on scene to clear the debris.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png