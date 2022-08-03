Semi-truck collides into freeway ramp, splits in two, fire dept. says

The Santa Barbara Fire Department responded to a solo semi-truck crash that blocked northbound Hwy 101 early Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the semi-truck crashed at about 7:12 a.m.

CHP says it appears that the truck was coming off the freeway and collided into the freeway's off ramp wall at Hope Ave.

Santa Barbara Fire says the truck split in two and there was debris across all lanes, with extensive damage to the freeway wall.

SBFD says one person was taken to the hospital.

The fire department, CHP and a public works sweeper stayed on scene to clear the debris.