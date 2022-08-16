Semi-truck collision and fire close Northbound HWY 101 in Paso Robles

An early morning semi-truck crash and fire shut down all northbound HWY 101 lanes in Paso Robles, from the Main Street intersection to HWY 46.

First reported at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday, a single semi-truck carrying oranges collided with a sedan near the HWY 46 off-ramp.

The crash resulted in the tractor-trailer and the diesel tank engulfing in flames. The San Luis Obispo County Environmental Health and Safety and HAZMAT team were requested because of the leaking fuel.

One ambulance was sent over to the scene, but there are no confirmed injuries yet.

A multitude of agencies responded to the scene, including CALFIRE, the Paso Robles Fire Department, Templeton Fire Department, and CHP.



While they have put the flames out, Caltrans is assessing for the re-opening process.

