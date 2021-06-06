Watch
Semi-truck crash in Montecito causes traffic delays along Highway 101

Montecito Fire Deparment
Semi truck jackknifed on Hwy 101 southbound at San Ysidro, just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 21:22:10-04

A vehicle collision involving a semi-truck is causing traffic delays in Montecito.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck crashed into a tree around 5 p.m. while driving along Highway 101 near San Ysidro Rd. Saturday.

About 65 gallons of fuel from the semi-truck has leaked on the roadways and Caltrans is en route to assess the hazard, according to CHP.

Both the number one and two southbound lanes are closed due to the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries, according to the Montecito Fire Department.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.

