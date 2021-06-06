Semi-truck crash in Montecito causes traffic delays along Highway 101

A vehicle collision involving a semi-truck is causing traffic delays in Montecito.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck crashed into a tree around 5 p.m. while driving along Highway 101 near San Ysidro Rd. Saturday.

About 65 gallons of fuel from the semi-truck has leaked on the roadways and Caltrans is en route to assess the hazard, according to CHP.

Semi truck jackknifed on Hwy 101 southbound at San Ysidro, just before 5pm. Two lanes of Hwy 101 closed. About 65 gallons of fuel spilled onto roadway as a result of the crash. @CaltransD5 will manage clean up of the hwy & reopening. Driver of semi has minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/3E59AfoZ1Z — Montecito Fire (@montecitofire) June 6, 2021

Both the number one and two southbound lanes are closed due to the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries, according to the Montecito Fire Department.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.