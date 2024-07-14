Watch Now
Semi-truck driver in critical condition following Goleta crash

Posted at 10:23 PM, Jul 13, 2024

A semi-truck driver is in critical condition following a crash in the Goleta area Saturday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 south of Tajiguas.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports the male driver lost control, crashing into an embankment.

One lane of the highway was blocked in the area.

Due to diesel fuel leaking into an area that fire officials say could potentially drain into a waterway that leads to the ocean, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted along with the U.S. Coastguard.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities remained on scene as of 10 p.m.

