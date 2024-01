California Highway Patrol and CAL FIRE SLO crews are responding to a semi-truck fire north of the Cholame 'Y' Thursday night.

The semi-truck fire is along Highway 41, approximately 4 1/2 miles north of the Cholame 'Y'.

According to CHP, the incident happened at about 6:11 p.m.

As of 7 p.m., crews are on scene working to clear the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.