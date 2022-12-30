Semi-truck fire slows traffic on Nojoqui Grade

A semi-truck fire caused a traffic backup on the Nojoqui Grade on Friday.

It happened at about 12:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Highway 1.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, the driver noticed smoke coming from the front of the truck and pulled over to the side of the highway.

Officials say firefighters were able to contain the fire to the truck. The trailer, which the California Highway Patrol reported to be empty, was not burned.

The #2 and #3 northbound lanes of the highway were shut down and Caltrans was reporting traffic congestion through the area just north of Gaviota.

The southbound lanes remained open.