Semi truck rollover partially blocks Hwy 166

A semi truck pulling two trailers rolled over along Hwy 166, CHP reported just before noon on Monday.

The crash happened across both east- and westbound lanes of Hwy 166 at Cottonwood Canyon Rd on Dec. 13.

Initial reports of the crash came in at 11:55 a.m.

A caller said the truck was traveling westbound along Hwy 166 before crossing into the eastbound lanes and overturning. Officials report that the truck, hauling double 53-foot trailers, is blocking the westbound lane of traffic.

The driver made it out of the overturned truck and was uninjured in the crash, officials reported.

At about 12:36 p.m., one-way traffic control was in place at the site of the crash.

Drivers may experience delays.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.