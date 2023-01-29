Semi-trucks bring cookies for annual Girl Scout cookie drop

Girl Scouts are getting ready to distribute cookies across the Central Coast.

Semi-trucks loaded with around 56,000 boxes of girl scout cookies drove to San Luis Obispo.

The cookies arrived Saturday morning for the annual Girl Scout cookie drop.

The cookies were dropped off at Buckley Springs Storage, where local girl scout troops and their parents lined up in their vehicles and drove through to pick up cookies for their sales and distribution.

"It helps all of the girls learn business ethics, people skills, communication skills, money management and goal setting. So that's kind of like what we get to do," said Ambassador Girl Scout, Ashlynn Chavez. "So we get to go out in the world and we get to like meet people, talk to people. We get to learn all new skills that we can use full on later in life."

This year's cookie program runs from Jan. 28 to March 12.

Cookies are $6 a box.