Sen. Niello introduced legislation to establish a standard time year-round in California

Sunday morning Californians “fell back” for daylight saving, gaining an hour overnight.

Daylight saving is an ongoing debate with legislation to end it going back and forth for years.

“We don't want to do daylight saving year around,” August Fern said.

“I like it to stay the same because I don't like change,” Mary Sowards said.

Californians turned back their clocks an hour Sunday morning to catch an extra hour of sleep.

“I felt more rested and it was nice for me to wake up this morning and the sun be up with me,” Isabella Uhlik said.

Other people in the area disagree.

“No one likes the changing back and forth," Fern said. "It's just not okay for those of us who like to do things in the mornings."

“It would be nice to stick with daylight saving times and eliminate standard time,” Steve Harding said.

In 2022, the US Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time the new permanent time starting in November 2023.

If passed, Americans would not have to switch their clocks back and forth twice a year, but it did not pass.

In 2023 the Sunshine Act of 2023 was reintroduced again but no significant progress has been made.

“I'd like to see some action moving forward to eliminate standard time,” Harding said.

In May of this year, California Sen. Niello introduced legislation to establish standard time year-round in the state.

The bill has been working its way through several committees.

As it starts to get darker in the evenings, CHP encourages everyone to stay alert, slow down, and drive defensively as the time change can disrupt our body clocks.