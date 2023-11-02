'Senior pets rock!' Woods Humane Society announces adoption special for senior pets

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Woods Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for senior pets during their "Senior Pets Rock" promotion.

The adoption promotion applies to both cats and dogs that are seven years and older. It does not include dog license fees.

Woods says it currently has nine senior dogs and cats available for adoption. Overall, seniors make up about 8% of Woods' pet population.

"When there are young puppies and kittens to adopt, it can be easy to overlook senior pets. However, this month, we want to remind potential adopters of all of the great reasons to consider an older, wiser companion," says Woods CEO Emily L'Heureux.

To view all of the current available senior pets at Woods, visit www.WoodsHumane.org/adoptions or visit in person during daily public hours from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (adoption hours are from 12 to 4 p.m.)

Woods Humane Society has two locations — 875 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo and 2300 Ramona Rd. in Atascadero.