Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Senior pets rock!' Woods Humane Society announces adoption special for senior pets

Woods Humane Society.JPG
KSBY
Woods Humane Society, San Luis Obispo
Woods Humane Society.JPG
Posted at 10:49 AM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 13:49:51-04

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Woods Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for senior pets during their "Senior Pets Rock" promotion.

The adoption promotion applies to both cats and dogs that are seven years and older. It does not include dog license fees.

Woods says it currently has nine senior dogs and cats available for adoption. Overall, seniors make up about 8% of Woods' pet population.

"When there are young puppies and kittens to adopt, it can be easy to overlook senior pets. However, this month, we want to remind potential adopters of all of the great reasons to consider an older, wiser companion," says Woods CEO Emily L'Heureux.

To view all of the current available senior pets at Woods, visit www.WoodsHumane.org/adoptions or visit in person during daily public hours from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (adoption hours are from 12 to 4 p.m.)

Woods Humane Society has two locations — 875 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo and 2300 Ramona Rd. in Atascadero.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg